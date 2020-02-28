SCOTT, William John (Bill):
Died suddenly on 24 February 2020, aged 75. Loved husband of Caryl, father and father-in-law of Janelle and Darryn, Blair (Scooter) and Kelli, Glenn and Angela; Poppa of Shayla, Jack; Grandfather of Gracie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Margaret (Oakura), and Rosemary and Frank (New Plymouth). A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Morris & Morris Funerals, 199 Kamo Road, Whangarei, on Monday 2 March, at 1.30pm.
Words are few, thoughts
are deep,
Memories of you are ours
to keep.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020