WALKER,
William Holden (Willie):
Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday 28th June 2020. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved son of the late Trevor and Josie. Devoted dad of the late Darrell. Loved brother of Fingers and Leonie, Joe, Sydney (deceased) and Da (deceased). A loved Nephew, Uncle, Cuz, Koko and Mate.
A Tangi to celebrate Willie's life will be held at Tawhitinui Marae, 2453 South Rd, Otakeho on Thursday 2nd of July 2020 at 11.00am followed by burial at the Te Auroa Urupa, Auroa Rd. Special Thanks to the police and ambulance for their care of Willie and support of our whanau.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 30 to July 1, 2020