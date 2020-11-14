WILKINSON,
William David (David):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th November 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jan, loved and respected Dad and father-in-law of Mark and Claudette, Alan, Paul and Rochelle. Loved and adored Poppa of Larissa and Amelia. Much loved brother of Tom and Yvonne (deceased), Kaye Cavey and Peter Greer.
"Cast your cares on the Lord and He will sustain you; We will never let the righteous fall"
Psalm 55:22 NIV
All messages to the Wilkinson family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices In accordance to David's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 14, 2020