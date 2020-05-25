STILL, Willie
(Wilson Ernest): QSO
Aged 93 years. Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Saturday 23 May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie. Treasured father and father-in-law who was always looked up to by Jennifer and Doug Telfer, Glenys and Brian Waters, Rex and Sue (Tauranga), and Michael. Special grandad of Daniel and Janette Telfer, Brent and Debbie Telfer; Melinda and Davis McClutchie, Shelley and Dan Edgcombe Waters, Nicola and David Bird; Cruise and Sarah Hamilton; Brad, Kyle, Reneka and Anton Lilly, and Ryan; Sebastion, Harrison and Demelza and his 15 great-grandchildren. Messages to PO Box 8018, New Plymouth 4340. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, a family service will be held on Willie's 94th birthday, Wednesday 27 May 2020 at 11.00am. If you wish to share in the live stream please email [email protected] before Wednesday morning.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 25 to May 26, 2020