Acknowledgement

Wilson Ernest Still Q.S.O.

"Willie"

27 May 1926 - 23 May 2020

Jennifer, Glenys, Rex, Michael, and families, express our grateful thanks to all family and friends who showed love and support to us. We are overwhelmed by the number of cards, letters, texts, emails, messages, flowers, baking and visits – our sincere thanks for the happy memories and kind thoughts shared.

Our special thanks to Rev. Kevyn Harris and organist Margaret Hurley. The positive comments received from those who viewed the livestream were heart-warming. Thanks to Graeme Tidswell of Orbit Video and TSH for his expertise.

To Jacqueline of Vospers for her compassion, care and attention to detail during and since Willie's passing.

Willie is now with his treasured best friend and sweetheart Rosie.

His legacy will live on in his families and the community.

"A true gentleman who gave so much to us all."







