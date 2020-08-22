Winifred DAVIS

Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
Death Notice

DAVIS, Winifred Margery:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 17th August 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Loved Mum of Marie and Barbara. Cherished Nan of Janine, Paul, Peter, Leanne, Luke and Dione. Great-Nan of Alex, Lizzie, Katie, Sam, Deni, Kayden and Leo. All messages to 'The Davis Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices A private service for Winifred will be held on Monday 24th August 2020.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020
