Guest Book
  • "Dear Gill and family, we are so sad to hear off Win's..."
    - Jack, Sandra, Maryan, Jennifer, Anthony, Sylvia Zentveld
  • "Dear Gill & families, So very sorry to hear of Win's..."
  • "On behalf of the Francis family @Glen Nui,our sincere..."
  • "To Gill and family. Our deepest sympathy to you all."
    - Kevin and Jo Vanner
  • "To Gill & family Sincere condolences to you all - we were..."
    - Neville & Edna McDonald
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

McLEOD,
Winston John (Win):
Passed away peacefully after a sudden illness surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Gillian (Dorrie) for over 58 years. Loved father of Kerri and Aussie Hulbert, Tania and Willie (Australia), and John. Loved Grandfather of Mace and Imogen, Kara, Shelley and Tommo and Isaac. Great-Grandfather of Declan (Decky) Winston Hulbert, Jordy and Summer. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Earl and Betty McLeod, Lynley and Neil Airey. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Win's life will be held in the Urenui Community Centre, Takiroa St, Urenui, on Saturday 15 August 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020
