WILLIAMS,
Wirimu Rauna (Bill):
Of Moerewa. Cherished son-in-law of Joe (dec) and Kitty (dec) Kumeroa. Much loved husband of Linda Williams (nee Kumeroa) (dec). Very loved and respected brother-in-law of Stanley (dec), and Sheila (deceased) and Gloria (Hawera), Tom and Leonie (Gold Coast), Fred and Raewyn (Normanby), Colonel (Hawera), Midge De Jong (deceased) Hawera, Bill and Jacqui (Hawera), Puna (dec) and Maria (dec), Bev and Ivan Graham (Normanby), Joybell (dec), Joe and Sharon (Hawera), Paul and Gina (Raetihi). A much loved Uncle Bill to all his many nieces and nephews.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 19, 2020