ZHOU, Yongshun:
Descendant of the Kings of the Zhou Dynasty, went to sleep peacefully at Hospice with his family at his side on Monday 23 December 2019. Dearly loved husband of Meng Li Hua (deceased). Deeply loved and respected Baba of Tom Zhou and Karen Venables. Adored Yeye of Emilee, Jesse (born sleeping) and Sam. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Hospice Taranaki for the care and compassion shown to Yong over the past three years. A service to remember Yong will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 28 December, at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Waireka Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019