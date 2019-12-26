Yongshun ZHOU

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts are with you, Karen and your family at the sad..."
    - Jan Applegarth
  • "Tom, Karen and family. So sorry to hear of the loss of your..."
  • "Tom, Very sorry to hear of your Dads passing, you told me..."
  • "So sorry to hear that Yeye has passed, no more suffering..."
    - Glenice And Bernie Lile
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Eagars Te Henui Chapel
174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Waireka Cemetery
Death Notice

ZHOU, Yongshun:
Descendant of the Kings of the Zhou Dynasty, went to sleep peacefully at Hospice with his family at his side on Monday 23 December 2019. Dearly loved husband of Meng Li Hua (deceased). Deeply loved and respected Baba of Tom Zhou and Karen Venables. Adored Yeye of Emilee, Jesse (born sleeping) and Sam. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Hospice Taranaki for the care and compassion shown to Yong over the past three years. A service to remember Yong will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 28 December, at 11.00am, followed by his burial at Waireka Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019
