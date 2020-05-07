GOOD, Yvonne Nora:
Peacefully at Ultimate Rhapsody Resthome on 6th May 2020. Loving wife of Len for 67 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Gail (Australia), Alan and Jill (New Plymouth), Ian and Margaret (Hamilton), Gary and Sheryl (Ngaruawahia), Chris and Christine (New Plymouth), Lynette and Mike Childs (New Plymouth). Loving Nana of 14 grandchildren and Great-Nana of 21.
Will be forever missed
Rest In Peace Mum
Many thanks to all staff at Ultimate Rhapsody Resthome for their care of mum for a short time. Messages can be sent to [email protected]
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 7, 2020