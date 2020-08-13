KOTZE, Yvonne Rosemary:
On 9th August 2020, peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of Joe, loved mum of Kevin and Linda, Lesley and Johan (both deceased), much beloved grandmum of Melissa, Nicola, Andrea and Graham and her 8 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held at the Brooklands Co-operating Church, Bideford Street, New Plymouth, TODAY, Thursday 13th August 2020, at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Taranaki Crematorium.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020