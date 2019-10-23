STENERSEN-ROUD,
Yvonne Heather:
Passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn. Cherished mother of Vanessa and grandmother of Telina
In accordance with Yvonne's wishes no funeral service will be held. However close friends are invited to visit with her in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High St, Hawera tomorrow, Thursday 24th of October, between the hours of 10.00am and 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019