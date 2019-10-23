Yvonne STENERSEN-ROUD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne STENERSEN-ROUD.
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Death Notice

STENERSEN-ROUD,
Yvonne Heather:
Passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn. Cherished mother of Vanessa and grandmother of Telina

In accordance with Yvonne's wishes no funeral service will be held. However close friends are invited to visit with her in the Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High St, Hawera tomorrow, Thursday 24th of October, between the hours of 10.00am and 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.