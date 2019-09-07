PATTERSON, Zak Ian:
Sadly, and unexpectedly on Wednesday 4 September 2019, aged 18 years young. Cherished and loved son of Ian and Jo, awesome big brother of Hannah, Cooper, and Keith, best mate of Hunter. A loved grandson, nephew and cousin to all his family. A friend to so so many. All messages can be sent to the family of Zak Patterson c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. His family would like to invite you to join them to celebrate Zak's life with a gathering held at the Stratford War Memorial Hall, 4332/55 Miranda Street, Stratford on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at 12 midday. Followed by a private committal service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019