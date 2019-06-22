HAROLD, Zeta:

Sam, Bruce, Carlene, Daryn and families sincerely thank everybody for your support and kindness given to us on the passing of Zeta, a special kind of Witch. Thanks to St John Ambulance staff, the N.P. Fire Brigade and N.P. Police for your quick response, you all would have been on her marshmallow shortcake list this Christmas. A huge thanks to Vospers, especially Janine and Mike, who definitely would have had marshmallow shortcake for life. The Witch would have enjoyed the service. To all who sent flowers, cards, left meals and baking, all were very much appreciated. Whoever made the lovely citrus cake, we are sure the Witch would have asked for the recipe, thank you! Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks.



